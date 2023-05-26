Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 74.6% in May

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Unicharm Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,867. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.24.
About Unicharm
