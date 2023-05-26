Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $4.99 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $33.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00018633 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00328357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000636 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003774 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.97530982 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 688 active market(s) with $32,439,149.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

