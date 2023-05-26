United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 3%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.56. 2,989,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 22,807,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $228,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also

