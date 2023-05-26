UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is American International Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $129,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,887. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

