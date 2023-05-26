UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Reaches $3.27 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $1.09 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00013146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00328185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,284,106 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,286,188.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.58130533 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $515,183.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.