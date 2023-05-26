UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

UP Global Sourcing Stock Performance

Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 128.25 ($1.60) on Monday. UP Global Sourcing has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 174 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.54 million, a PE ratio of 916.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.51.

UP Global Sourcing Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at UP Global Sourcing

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 2.43 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Chris Dent bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £3,250 ($4,042.29). 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

Featured Articles

