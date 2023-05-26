UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 128.25 ($1.60) on Monday. UP Global Sourcing has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 174 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.54 million, a PE ratio of 916.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.51.
In related news, insider Chris Dent bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £3,250 ($4,042.29). 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
