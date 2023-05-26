Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBNGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of URBN opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.