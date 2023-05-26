Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of URBN opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading

