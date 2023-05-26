Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Up 3.4%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 10,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 3,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Urbanfund Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock has a market cap of C$46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.87.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

See Also

