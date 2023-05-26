US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 85.3% in May

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UCLE stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. US Nuclear has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the designing, building, and manufacturing of radiation safety and monitoring instruments through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Optron and Overhoff segments. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

