US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 85.3% in May

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Price Performance
UCLE stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. US Nuclear has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.31.
US Nuclear Company Profile
