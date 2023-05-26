Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,373 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.17% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $112,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.34. The company had a trading volume of 389,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day moving average of $154.01. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

