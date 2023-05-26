Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lessened by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,120 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.
NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.40. 5,272,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32.
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
