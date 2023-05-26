Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lessened by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,120 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.40. 5,272,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

