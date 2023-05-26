Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,333,008,000 after buying an additional 1,205,585 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,749,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,906,000 after purchasing an additional 339,504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VWO stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $39.79. 3,346,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,942,434. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

