Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.23

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $219.23 and last traded at $219.09, with a volume of 39529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. American Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,458.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 64,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

