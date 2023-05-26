Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,088 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 632,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.68. 508,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,580. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.