Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,904,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $349,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.97. 162,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,459. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.42.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

