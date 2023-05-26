Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $2,996,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

