Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $598,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 169,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 83,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.08. 1,107,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.32. The company has a market cap of $287.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

