Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) PT Raised to $24.00

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $871.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $199,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 70.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

See Also

