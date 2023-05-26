Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Update

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the April 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of VARGF remained flat at $101.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Varta has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $171.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.75.

Get Varta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Varta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Varta

VARTA AG engages in the research, development, production, sale, and marketing of micro batteries and energy storage solutions. It operates through Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries, and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries segment focuses on the microbatteries, Lithium-Ion coinpower, LithiumIon large cells, and Lithium-Ion battery packs business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.