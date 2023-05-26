VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Update

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the April 30th total of 259,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VectivBio Stock Up 0.2 %

VECT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. 152,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,689. VectivBio has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VectivBio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VectivBio by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VectivBio by 805.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in VectivBio during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in VectivBio during the fourth quarter valued at $16,169,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About VectivBio

A number of research analysts recently commented on VECT shares. SVB Securities cut VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

