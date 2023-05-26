Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.10 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36.10 ($0.45). 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.47).

Vector Capital Trading Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.65. The stock has a market cap of £16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03.

Vector Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. Vector Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. Vector Capital Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

