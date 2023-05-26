Verge Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $32.96 million and $863,419.55 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,814.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00327851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00564889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00067480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00423696 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,531,069 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,531,075 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

