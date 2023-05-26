Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 143,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 320,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

Verici Dx Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.59. The stock has a market cap of £18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09.

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its in-development tests include Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection; Tuteva, a post-transplant test that focuses on acute cellular rejection; and Protega, a liquid biopsy that aims to predict the risk of fibrosis and long-term graft failure.

