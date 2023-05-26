Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Position Decreased by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,600 shares during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare makes up about 2.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Viemed Healthcare worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMD. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 202.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 708,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $162,328.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,897.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.50. 43,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,101. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $377.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.