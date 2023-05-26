Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Raised to $18.50 at UBS Group

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

