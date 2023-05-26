VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Update

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

VIQ Solutions stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 12,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,195. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VQS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VQS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

