Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.34

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and traded as low as $4.00. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 136,578 shares.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDF. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 52.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

