Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.34

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and traded as low as $4.00. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 136,578 shares.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.