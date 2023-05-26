Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.83. 21,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 27,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period.

