Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $100,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after buying an additional 383,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,218,771,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Visa by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,721,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,371,746,000 after buying an additional 417,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.97. 2,070,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,015. The firm has a market cap of $423.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.65. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

