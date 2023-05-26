Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for about 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.90% of Vistra worth $82,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vistra by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vistra by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,480,000 after acquiring an additional 171,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,046,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after acquiring an additional 88,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.