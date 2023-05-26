Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Update

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivakor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivakor stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vivakor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Price Performance

NASDAQ VIVK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 6,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,630. Vivakor has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions that focus on soil remediation. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil, from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

