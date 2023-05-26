VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.94

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.51. VolitionRx shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 35,329 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded VolitionRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $91.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,755,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 498,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 668.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,066 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluids. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

See Also

