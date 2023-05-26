Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.82

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 246651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Vontier Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vontier by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

