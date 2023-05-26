W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Reduced by Motco

Motco lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 114.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 421,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 160,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

