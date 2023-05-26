W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Decreased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $660.38. 16,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,210. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $669.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Articles

