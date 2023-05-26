Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 1,696 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.76. 4,436,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,239,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.