Wade G W & Inc. Buys 5,683 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $138.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day moving average is $154.85. The firm has a market cap of $244.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

