Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613,635 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after buying an additional 5,951,897 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,346,000 after buying an additional 190,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,820,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,840,000 after buying an additional 202,399 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

MFC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.