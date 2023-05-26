Wade G W & Inc. Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.80. The stock had a trading volume of 399,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

