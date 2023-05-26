Wade G W & Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. 78,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

