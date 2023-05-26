Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

GD stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.20. The stock had a trading volume of 221,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,472. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.82. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.88 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

