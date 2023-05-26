Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 23,056 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 38,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.