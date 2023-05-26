Wade G W & Inc. Sells 297 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.90. 1,068,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average of $200.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $286.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.