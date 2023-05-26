Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Update

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 292.9% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Price Performance

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,666. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.