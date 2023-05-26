Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett Sells 6,600 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE WMT opened at $146.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
