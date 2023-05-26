Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett Sells 6,600 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE WMT opened at $146.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

