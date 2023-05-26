Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,006,374. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $146.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $395.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

