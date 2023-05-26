Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.51. The stock had a trading volume of 824,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $395.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $154.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $75,361,171.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,304,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,126,822,352.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,006,374. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

