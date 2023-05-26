WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) Declares Dividend of $0.03

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

WBIG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF

The WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equities from all capitalizations that focuses on dividend yields. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility during market declines.

