Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,167. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

