Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $449,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 222,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,330. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

